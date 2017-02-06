Little Elm Police Say They Killed Suspect That Murdered Detective Jerry Walker

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – Little Elm Police say one of their officers shot and killed the man responsible for killing detective Jerry Walker.

#BREAKING @lpphillips says death of murderer of #LittleElm PD officer was gunshot wound to head NOT self-inflicted. Appears shot by officer — Matt Thomas (@MattThomasNews) February 6, 2017

Walker, an 18-year veteran of the Little Elm Police Department, was killed in the line of duty on January 17 after responding to a report of an armed individual in a Little Elm neighborhood.

A spokesperson for the Denton County Sheriff’s Office said police responded to a report of a man with a gun around 4:05 p.m. in the residential neighborhood near Waterview and Turtle Cove.

When officers arrived they heard a man who had a rifle yelling from a backyard.

Detective Walker was one of several officers who tried to talk with the Garcia as he went inside the home. But the suspect started firing at officers through a door or window.

Walker was shot in the upper body and was taken by CareFlite to Denton Regional Hospital where he was surrounded by family, friends and fellow officers.

He later died from his injuries.

According to KRLD’s L.P. Phillips, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of 46-year-old Rudy Garcia was caused by a gunshot wound to the head… but more importantly, the manner of death was a homicide. Meaning that he was killed by returned gun fire from Little Elm officers on the scene.

Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison said Garcia, who allegedly shot and killed Walker, remained barricaded in his home until his death sometime before 10:20 p.m that day.

This is a developing news story. Refresh for the latest details.