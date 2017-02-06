Lt. Gov. Patrick Slams ‘Bathroom Bill’ Study

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is criticizing a business group study suggesting that the so-called “bathroom bill” could cost Texas billions in lost revenue.
The Texas Association of Business has estimated that a proposal barring transgender Texans from using the public restroom of their choice could cost the state up to $8.5 billion.
The study also referenced North Carolina, which faced boycotts and lost major sporting events after approving a similar measure.
Patrick has decried the study before. But he called a news conference Monday to brand it “bogus” and “fear mongering.”
He also pointed to a newspaper fact-check story questioning the study’s methodology.
In a statement Monday, the association again pointed to North Carolina’s fallout saying “we don’t need studies alone to prove the negative impact of this unnecessary legislation.”
