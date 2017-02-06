CBS11[1]
Reduce Pain With These Gluten-Free Recipes

February 6, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Best Of, E.S.P, Peter Osborne, Simon and Schuster
Photo Courtesy of Simon & Schuster


Dr. Peter Osborne is the clinical director of Town Center Wellness in Sugar Land, Texas. He is a doctor of chiropractic medicine and a Board Certified Clinical Nutritionist focused on the holistic natural treatment of chronic degenerative diseases with a primary focus on gluten sensitivity and food allergies. He is the cofounder of Nutra-MD and the Gluten Free Society. His book, No Grain, No Pain, is on sale now from our sister company, Simon & Schuster.

Dr. Peter Osborne’s No Grain, No Pain, demonstrates the proven link between a gluten-heavy diet and chronic pain. As a solution, it offers a groundbreaking, 30-day, grain-free diet plan. Below are two delicious, gluten-free recipes from the book for readers who are already living gluten-free or who are setting out on their own 30-day, grain-free diet.

Gluten-Free Chicken Curry Soup
Makes: 10 servings
Active Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 2 hours

This main-dish soup owes its creamy texture to canned coconut milk, not to be confused with coconut milk beverage or coconut cream, which is full of added sugar. The curry flavor comes from curry paste. Thai Kitchen is one brand readily available in most supermarkets.

Ingredients

  • 1 whole (3–5-pound) roaster chicken
  • 1 large yellow onion, chopped
  • 5 large carrots, peeled and chopped
  • 5 stalks celery, trimmed and chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (4-ounce) jar red curry paste
  • 1 (14-ounce) can coconut milk
  • 1 large head cauliflower, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons peeled and grated fresh ginger
  • juice of 1 lemon

Instructions

  • Place the chicken, onion, carrots, celery and garlic in a large stockpot. Cover with water and a lid. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat to a low boil until the chicken is cooked through, about 60 to 90 minutes.
  • Let the chicken cool in the pot for about an hour. Debone the chicken, picking off the meat. Discard the skin and bone. Place the meat back into the pot with the broth and veggies.
  • Add the curry paste and coconut milk, stir and then add the cauliflower and enough water if necessary to cover. Return to a slow boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Add the ginger and continue to simmer for 15 minutes more.
  • Remove from the cooktop and add lemon juice before serving.
Gluten-Free Apricot Cookies
Makes: 12 cookies
Active Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes

The combination of apricots, coconut and ground almonds is delectable. Who needs flour and sugar when grain-free tastes so great?

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dried unsulfured apricots
  • 3⁄4 cup almond flour
  • 1⁄2 cup unsweetened finely shredded coconut
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1 egg, beaten

Instructions

  • Heat oven to 350° F.
  • Place the apricots in a food processor and pulse several times, adding some of the almond flour if they stick to the blade. Add the remaining almond flour, shredded coconut and coconut oil. Pulse until the mixture is crumbly.
  • Remove from the processor. Place in a bowl and stir in the egg. Using your fingers and a tablespoon, roll into balls and place on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Press the balls to flatten them a bit.
  • Bake for 18 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

Variation: Swap dried peaches for the apricots.

Dr. Peter Osborne is the clinical director of Town Center Wellness in Sugar Land, Texas. He is a doctor of chiropractic medicine and a Board Certified Clinical Nutritionist focused on the holistic natural treatment of chronic degenerative diseases with a primary focus on gluten sensitivity and food allergies. He is the cofounder of Nutra-MD and the Gluten Free Society. His book, No Grain, No Pain, is on sale now from our sister company, Simon & Schuster.

