Shark Tank Style Competition At UTA Innovation Day

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of North Texas students are proving age is no barrier when it comes to starting a business.

It is “Innovation Day” at the University of Texas at Arlington and that means young people on the campus and in the community are being recognized for “innovative and entrepreneurial excellence and success.”

The Student Innovation Competition pits high school and collegiate teams against each other in a Shark Tank style event. All of the students are convinced their bright ideas could be the next big thing and a panel of judges will make the final decision.

They may not look the part but the teenagers gathered in Arlington are all inventors. Sixteen high school teams from North Texas, and three UTA student teams dreamed up unique inventions to enter in the competition.

The young inventors presented everything from a phone app for frequent fliers to rent cars, to window blinds that work using light-sensing technology.

The teams have to sell the products and the business plan to a panel of judges, consisting of local business owners and entrepreneurs.

Some of the competitors said that being young and thinking outside the box are things to be used to their advantage. Colton Sustaita-Robb, a 16-year-old inventor, had a particular viewpoint. “Inventors don’t have to be old and kids usually have the most creative ideas. As you get older, you lose your creativity. Because you’re more structured and thinking.”

The Student Innovation Competition winner will be announced later today at a luncheon.

