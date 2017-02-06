Shark Tank Style Competition At UTA Innovation Day

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Shark Tank Style Competition At UTA Innovation Day

February 6, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: Competition, innovation, Innovation Day, inventor, Shark Tank, Student Innovation Competition, University of Texas at Arlington, UTA

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of North Texas students are proving age is no barrier when it comes to starting a business.

It is “Innovation Day” at the University of Texas at Arlington and that means young people on the campus and in the community are being recognized for “innovative and entrepreneurial excellence and success.”

The Student Innovation Competition pits high school and collegiate teams against each other in a Shark Tank style event. All of the students are convinced their bright ideas could be the next big thing and a panel of judges will make the final decision.

They may not look the part but the teenagers gathered in Arlington are all inventors. Sixteen high school teams from North Texas, and three UTA student teams dreamed up unique inventions to enter in the competition.

The young inventors presented everything from a phone app for frequent fliers to rent cars, to window blinds that work using light-sensing technology.

The teams have to sell the products and the business plan to a panel of judges, consisting of local business owners and entrepreneurs.

Some of the competitors said that being young and thinking outside the box are things to be used to their advantage. Colton Sustaita-Robb, a 16-year-old inventor, had a particular viewpoint. “Inventors don’t have to be old and kids usually have the most creative ideas. As you get older, you lose your creativity. Because you’re more structured and thinking.”

The Student Innovation Competition winner will be announced later today at a luncheon.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia