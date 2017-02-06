CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

States Cite ‘Chaos’ In President Trump’s Refugee Order

February 6, 2017 5:15 AM
Filed Under: 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Courts, Immigration, Justice Department, lawyers, President Donald Trump, Refugee

Lawyers for Washington state and Minnesota have told a federal appellate court it would “unleash chaos again” if it lifted an order temporarily halting President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

In briefs filed early Monday morning with the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Washington state and Minnesota said Mr. Trump’s travel ban harmed residents, businesses and universities and was unconstitutional.

The appellate court this weekend denied the Trump administration’s request to immediately set aside a Seattle judge’s ruling that put a hold on the ban nationwide but sought briefs from both Washington state and the federal government. The Justice Department has until Monday afternoon to file its court motion.

Trump’s order a caused confusion for many foreigners trying to reach the United States, prompted nationwide airport protests and led to multiple court challenges.

The federal government has until later today to respond to the state’s briefs.

