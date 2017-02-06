Texas Rangers Helping Find Brady’s Missing Jersey

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Tom Brady pushed the New England Patriots to a historic overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl on Sunday night at NRG Stadium in Houston. But, after the epic win, someone snatched the MVP’s game jersey from the team’s locker room.

Now, the Texas Rangers are on the case.

Brady told the Patriots equipment manager that he placed the shirt in his locker. But it was later missing, and the quarterback thinks that “someone stole it.” After looking through his bags before leaving the stadium, Brady told team owner Robert Kraft about the issue.

Kraft told his star player, “You better look online.”

The Patriots quarterback later acknowledged to a reporter, “It’s going to be on eBay at some point.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is hoping to prevent that from happening by enlisting the Texas Rangers to work with the Houston Police Department on this investgiation. “Tom Brady’s jersey has great historical value and is already being called ‘the most valuable NFL collectable ever.’ It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day,” Patrick said. “It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas.”

The Patriots pulled themselves out of a 25-point hole to win the first Super Bowl game to ever go into overtime. Brady became the first quarterback to win five championships, as head coach Bill Belichick became the first coach with five Super Bowl wins under his belt as well.

Patrick called the event “a big win” for Texas. “I don’t want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail.”