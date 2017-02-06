The Truth About Another ‘Adrian Peterson To Cowboys’ Story

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO – A couple of weeks ago, potential free agent Adrian Peterson told ESPN he was thinking about three possible landing spots if he becomes a free agent.

“New York is one of them that popped up, Tampa Bay. Houston would be a good spot,’’ Peterson said. “I’ll just stop there.’’

But maybe, had he not stopped, he would’ve gotten around to … the Dallas Cowboys.

Peterson is an employee of the Minnesota Vikings, but he’s long been enamored with the idea of coming “home’’ to his native Texas to play for the Cowboys. Now, at 32, and due for yet another big payday in Minnesota should the team opt to retain the future Hall-of-Famer (a $6 million roster bonus if he’s with the Vikings roster through March 11 and a 2017 base salary of $11.75 million).

ESPN is reporting that if if the Vikings cut Peterson for salary-cap reasons, Dallas is an option … and this is absolutely true, as it has been for about three offseason running … if AD’s intention is to ring-chase as a backup to Ezekiel Elliott while playing on the cheap.

The Cowboys aren’t going to spend big money on a backup running back; they’ve got Alfred Morris under contract for $1.2 million and Darren McFadden, who made that same figure last year, would likely wish to stay with the team for that same sort of money.

But Peterson, a native of Palestine, Texas, who played at Oklahoma, is a Cowboys fan. And team owner Jerry Jones is an AP fan. And we’re all fans of putting “Peterson and the Cowboys’’ in a headline because it’s so much sexier than “Peterson and Tampa Bay’’ … so here we are. Again.

