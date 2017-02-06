Which Was Your Favorite Super Bowl 51 Commercial?

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you are one of those people who love watching the Super Bowl just for the commercials… were you disappointed with this year’s offerings?

After 1985, in response to the huge impact of Apple’s legendary “1984” commercial, advertising rates soared to over $500,000 for a 30-second spot. This trend sparked the emergence of the “Ad Bowl,” an unofficial but hyper-intense marketing competition to produce the most creative and memorable television commercial targeting the Super Bowl’s enormous captive audience, which hit 111.9 million viewers last year. Within a decade of the debut of “1984,” advertising rates doubled to $1 million for a 30-second spot.

For Super Bowl 50 in 2016, the price reached $5 million. The Ad Bowl has further eroded the focus on football, drawing in viewers who claim that they watch the game more for the commercials.

Promoting everything from cars to avocados, here are some of the best Super Bowl 51 commercials:

Audi gives it’s endorsement of equal pay for women in this ‘soap-box derby’ ad.

Buick shows how Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton would fare on a pee-wee league team.

Squarespace hired veteran actor John Malkovich for his vaguely threatening persona.

Web design firm Wix.com brought out the action movies stars Jason Statham and Gal Gadot.

Several big budget blockbusters had stunning Super Bowl ads. Check out this one for Logan…

… or this one for Baywatch…

…or this one for The Fate of the Furious…

… or this one for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2…

… or this one for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Comedian Melissa McCarthy plays a stumbling environmentalist for Kia.

Buffalo Wild Wings trotted out Bret Favre and his twin for this ad.

Skittles took a look at young love.

If you’re a video gamer, then you’ll want to check out Nintendo‘s ad for their new Switch console.

Tide linked several commercials across the Super Bowl for their pod campaign.

Snickers went live for their Super Bowl 51 commercial, where everything seemed to go wrong.

Justin Timberlake let Christopher Walken do all the talking in this ad for Bai.

Airbnb went political, with a Super Bowl commercial promoting acceptance of others.

And the political ads continued with 84 Lumber‘s take of the border wall debate…

… along with Budweiser‘s immigration-focused ad.

Honda brought celebrity yearbook photographs to life, with appearances by Tina Fey and Jimmy Kimmel.

And the folks for Bud Light brought former spokesdog Spuds MacKenzie back from the dead.

Justin Bieber looked back at celebration history for T-Mobile, with appearances by Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens.

Mr. Clean became the man of every woman’s dreams.

And the secret’s out about Avocados From Mexico.

