Workers Topple Damaged Rowlett Water Tower

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Workers have toppled the City of Rowlett water tower that was severely damaged during a 2015 tornado outbreak blamed for more than a dozen deaths.

City crews on Monday brought down the tower in a process that involved heavy equipment, cables and cutting part of the support legs. The tower fell onto a field that had been cleared.

Rowlett authorities say the city’s water utility system months ago took over functions of the tower, which won’t be replaced. Officials expect demolition and site restoration to take about three weeks.

Tornadoes slammed parts of Dallas and Collin counties on Dec. 26, 2015. The storms damaged or destroyed more than 400 buildings in Rowlett, located 15 miles northeast of Dallas.

Thirteen lives were lost in the storm area.

Rowlett councilmember Robbert van Bloemendaal said that it just isn’t safe to leave the tower in place, vulnerable to another severe weather event.

“It’s become an icon for the city and for the people around here, but unfortunately it has to come down. I can see the reasons for that,” said van Bloemendaal on Sunday.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)