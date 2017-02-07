Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – This Valentine’s Day you might want to think outside of the box of chocolates and adopt a penguin at the Fort Worth Zoo.
“We have a very unique gift idea of an offering of an adoption package with our penguins here at the zoo,” said Public Relations Manager of the Fort Worth Zoo Avery Elander.
You don’t have to worry about penguin proofing the house. Your newly-adopted flightless furry friend won’t be coming home with you of course.
“The Penguin-Pal Package you get your penguin plush (toy), an adoption certificate which can be made out to your Valentine and a photo of the penguin,” Avery added.
The Fort Worth Zoo Penguin Adoption packages start at only $40 and make a memorable gift.
J.D. Ryan is at the Fort Worth Zoo, Around Town!