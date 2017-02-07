CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Cheeto That Looks Like Harambe Sells For $100,000 On eBay

February 7, 2017 5:30 AM
NEW YORK (AP) – A Cheeto that bears a resemblance to slain gorilla Harambe has sold for nearly $100,000 on eBay.

Bidding on the cheese snack the seller said he found in a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos began at $11.99 on January 28. It ended early Tuesday morning with a winning bid of $99,900. The listing showed a picture of the Cheeto side-by-side with a gorilla climbing a tree.

Harambe has become fodder for internet jokes since his death last May. He was shot dead by handlers at the Cincinnati Zoo after dragging a small boy who had gotten into his enclosure.

