Ford Reveals New Expedition With Aluminum Sides

February 7, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: Aluminum, cars, ford

DETROIT (AP) – Ford Motor Co.’s biggest SUV is dropping some weight.

Ford says the 2018 Expedition is 300 pounds lighter than the previous model thanks to a new aluminum body and a high-strength steel frame.

It’s the second Ford vehicle to get the aluminum treatment, after the F-Series pickup.

But it’s not the first aluminum SUV on the market. Land Rover debuted one in 2012.

The new eight-seat Expedition is slightly longer, with a new mesh grille and a sleeker design. Ford says its new 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine and 10-speed transmission will improve towing capacity.

New options include automatic parallel parking, a 360-degree camera and adaptive cruise control that works in stop-and-go traffic.

The Expedition goes on sale this fall. Pricing hasn’t been released. It will be built in Kentucky.

