Free Pet Adoptions After Dallas Shelter Filled

DALLAS (CBS11) – It’s not that $14 is a budget-buster. But, there’s something about FREE that had pet lovers looking to adopt lining up at Dallas Animal Services’ main office Tuesday on Westmoreland.

The shelter was already running a $14 adoption special all month. Then 98 animals were brought in on Monday. The facility was at capacity and officials turned to clever marketing to help animals find homes.

“I saw it on Twitter,” said a prospective pet owner who said her name was Mason. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything on social media before.”

Mason was intrigued and was soon in a petting area falling in love with a black-faced pooch that would soon find a new home.

“We’re helping out the community and also giving this dog a good home,” added her boyfriend Nicholas.

“The shelter has been an especially busy place since the city’s loose dog crisis grabbed headlines and the community demanded action. Since October, animal services officers have captured on average 1,000 animals a month and those animals have got to go somewhere.

“It’s great for the City of Dallas that more dogs are getting off the streets because it’s a major safety and health issue,” said Gabi Vannini with Dallas Animal Services. “But, with all of those dogs coming in, we only have a limited amount of space: we need to be getting as many dogs out of here through redemption, rescue, or adoption as we’re bringing in.”

Vannini says she realizes that free dogs are easy to find, but she is reminding the community that those adopted through the shelter are already spayed or neutered, have been vaccinated and fitted with microchips, saving the new owners several hundred dollars.

Bacilio “Chio” Robles said his wife heard about the free adoptions on the radio, so they headed right to the shelter to look for a small dog to add to the family’s menagerie. They already have chickens, dogs, cats, a parrot and a gerbil. But, just hours into the promotion, Robles was finding that small dogs were going fast.

“I’m going to keep looking,” said Robles. “Wifey is a little sad that she couldn’t come out of here with a dog, but I told her we’re going to look around.”

The shelter is open on Westmoreland until 6:30 p.m..

The $14 adoption promotion will run through the end of February.

