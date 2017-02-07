High-Speed Crash Lands 4 Adults, 2 Children In Hospital

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (1080 KRLD0 – A high speed, alcohol related crash happened overnight landing two kids and four adults in the hospital.
Dallas Police believe a female driver had been drinking as she drove a Crown Victoria that ran a stop sign and crashed into a gold Lexus around 9:00 p.m. Monday. This was at Ramona and Hudspeth near South Oak Cliff High School.
The man was driving the gold Lexus, had his two grandchildren in the car.
Police say the man and one grandchild suffered cuts and pain, but his 15-year-old granddaughter broke her jaw. All of them were transported to Baylor Hospital.
The unidentified female driver of the Crown Victoria, and a passenger, are both at Methodist Central Hospital. The passenger suffered neck and back pain, while the driver broke her hip.
She’s charged with two counts of intoxication assault and will be booked into the Dallas County jail when she recovers.
