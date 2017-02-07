Jury To Decide If LBJ Express Construction Damaged Homes

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas families have filed lawsuits that claim damage to their homes was caused by the construction of the LBJ Express Project and one of those cases is preparing to wrap up.

Closing arguments in the first of hundreds of potential lawsuits will be heard today at the George Allen Courts Building in Dallas. The case could be key, since what happens in court today could determine the fate of cases to come.

In just one lawsuit, involving residences around the site of the now-complete construction project, homeowners are suing for more than $1,000,000. The North Dallas homeowners claim that when the work crews expanding 635 began excavation it caused homes to crack and shift so violently major damage was left behind.

The LBJ Express construction project, which carved new express toll lanes into and under the highway, began in 2011 and ran through 2015.

Attorneys for the construction companies named in the lawsuit say there is no evidence of the claims. But according to area homeowner Bob Whiski cracks in his walls and ceiling began forming right after work on the highway began.

“I’m telling you I was in the house when they were doing it, you could feel it right through the concrete,” he said. “Even in this room you could feel it… the jack hammering [and] vibrations were so loud.” Whiski claims to have about $50,000 in damage to his home.

Closing arguments in the case are slated to begin at 8:15 a.m.

There are three other cases slated to be heard in Texas courtrooms over the next few months.

