Katy Perry Returning To Grammy Award Stage

February 7, 2017 12:56 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Katy Perry is returning to the Grammy Awards to the delight of fans who have been waiting to hear new music from the pop singer whose last album, “Prism,” came out in 2013.

The Recording Academy also announced Tuesday that Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham will perform Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The show will air on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Grammy nominee Demi Lovato, Andra Day, Tori Kelly and country group Little Big Town will collaborate on a performance honoring the music of the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of “Saturday Night Fever.”

Previously announced performers include Adele, Bruno Mars, the Weeknd, Daft Punk, A Tribe Called Quest and Alicia Keys.

