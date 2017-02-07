Mavs Sign Yogi Ferrell To Multi-Year Deal

February 7, 2017 12:00 PM
DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Following his outstanding play for the Dallas Mavericks over the last several weeks, the team has finally made a long-term commitment with Yogi Ferrell.

On Tuesday, the team announced that they signed rookie guard Kevin “Yogi” Ferrell to a multi-year contract.

Ferrell (6-0, 180) originally signed a 10-day deal on Jan. 28 and has helped the Mavericks to a 4-1 record since arriving.

According to the Mavs, in five games (all starts), Ferrell is averaging 17.2 points, 5.0 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting .431 from the field and .500 from behind-the-arc.

