Skyline High Basketball Taking It To The Next Level

DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – As Skyline High School basketball coach Paul Graham talks about his team, he can’t help but beam with pride.
The Raiders are ranked #1 in the state in class 6-A, and determined to do something that’s never been done in school history.
Not even the great Skyline teams that featured former NBA All-Star Larry Johnson or current NBA player C.J. Miles, ever won a state title.
Skyline senior guard Marcus Garrett, already committed to Kansas said, “We want to be better than those teams. We talk about it all the time. We want to be known as the best team to ever play at this school.”
Seeing is believing, and so far Skyline High School is making believers out of everyone.