Teacher’s Aide Fired After Calling Student ‘She Devil’ On Snapchat

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Under fire for a photo and a phrase, a North Texas teacher’s aide was terminated after Mansfield ISD learned of a social media post involving a student with special needs.

A screenshot of a Snapchat post started circulating on Tuesday depicting a picture of a 7-year-old student and the label of “She Devil” on the post.

“Why? Why and how? I really can’t explain it,” said the girl’s mother, who does not want her name used to protect the family.

The girl’s mother struggled to find the words. She just doesn’t understand how someone tasked to help her daughter would think it was appropriate to post her daughter’s face for all to see, comparing her to the ultimate evil.

“It’s very disturbing to have your daughter’s photos be exploited on social media without your consent,” said the girl’s mother.

She said she would not even know about the photo or name-calling had a friend not sent her a screenshot of the Snapchat post.

“It’s more hurtful to me than my daughter because she doesn’t understand,” said the girl’s mother.

Her daughter has William’s Syndrome, which sets her learning level back to that of a 3-year-old.

“I showed her the picture and asked her what she was doing and she told me she was mad that they were taking her away from her computer time,” said the girl’s mother.

But she insists her daughter’s behavior is no excuse to be branded online. She worries if other parents and children were targeted in the past.

“If she did it to me, how many other students has she done it to?” questioned the girl’s mother.

Mansfield ISD would not comment on camera or take questions. But a spokesperson released the following email statement:

“Mansfield ISD takes these types of situations very seriously and does not tolerate unacceptable behavior. After an investigation into the matter, the teacher in question no longer works for the district. MISD is committed to creating a safe learning environment for all of its students and does not condone any type of action that would violate that right.”



The girl’s mother said while she never wanted to see anyone lose their job, she hopes this is a teachable moment for all even if it is at her daughter’s expense.

“To title her that and exploit it to media it was wrong,” said the girl’s mother. “I want to help other parents to know that this is going on in the schools.”

