Teacher’s Aide Fired After Calling Student ‘She Devil’ On Snapchat

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Teacher’s Aide Fired After Calling Student ‘She Devil’ On Snapchat

February 7, 2017 3:42 PM By Jeff Paul
Filed Under: Annie Potasznik, mansfield, SnapChat, teacher

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – Under fire for a photo and a phrase, a North Texas teacher’s aide was terminated after Mansfield ISD learned of a social media post involving a student with special needs.

A screenshot of a Snapchat post started circulating on Tuesday depicting a picture of a 7-year-old student and the label of “She Devil” on the post.

“Why? Why and how? I really can’t explain it,” said the girl’s mother, who does not want her name used to protect the family.

The girl’s mother struggled to find the words. She just doesn’t understand how someone tasked to help her daughter would think it was appropriate to post her daughter’s face for all to see, comparing her to the ultimate evil.

“It’s very disturbing to have your daughter’s photos be exploited on social media without your consent,” said the girl’s mother.

She said she would not even know about the photo or name-calling had a friend not sent her a screenshot of the Snapchat post.

“It’s more hurtful to me than my daughter because she doesn’t understand,” said the girl’s mother.

Her daughter has William’s Syndrome, which sets her learning level back to that of a 3-year-old.

“I showed her the picture and asked her what she was doing and she told me she was mad that they were taking her away from her computer time,” said the girl’s mother.

But she insists her daughter’s behavior is no excuse to be branded online. She worries if other parents and children were targeted in the past.

“If she did it to me, how many other students has she done it to?” questioned the girl’s mother.

Mansfield ISD would not comment on camera or take questions. But a spokesperson released the following email statement:
“Mansfield ISD takes these types of situations very seriously and does not tolerate unacceptable behavior. After an investigation into the matter, the teacher in question no longer works for the district. MISD is committed to creating a safe learning environment for all of its students and does not condone any type of action that would violate that right.”

The girl’s mother said while she never wanted to see anyone lose their job, she hopes this is a teachable moment for all even if it is at her daughter’s expense.

“To title her that and exploit it to media it was wrong,” said the girl’s mother. “I want to help other parents to know that this is going on in the schools.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Jeff Paul
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia