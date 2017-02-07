Trump To Welcome Patriots To White House

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – President Donald Trump plans to welcome the New England Patriots to the White House to honor their fifth Super Bowl win.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday that Trump was looking forward to hosting the team. He called the Patriots’ 34-28 win over the Falcons a “spectacular game.”
The Super Bowl-winning team traditionally visits the White House. But some players have already said they won’t attend this year, the first time Trump will be the host.
Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett has said he won’t attend. And Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty told Time Magazine Monday that he would skip it as well.
Team owner Robert Kraft is a supporter of Trump and attended a dinner in Washington for him before the inauguration.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)