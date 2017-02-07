Warrant: Painting Cloths Tie Accused Killer To Verk’s Remains

NORTH TEXAS (KRLD 1080) – Police documents have shed more light on the night a Keller woman was murdered.

Late last week investigators found Zuzu Verk’s remains just west of Alpine, about 220 miles southeast of El Paso near the U.S.-Mexico border. The shallow grave was just a few miles from the home of Verk’s ex-boyfriend, Robert Fabian.

Authorities sent the remains off for testing and received a positive match Monday afternoon.

Officers then arrested Fabian for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse. Police had searched his home before the remains were found and said information gathered then later led them to take action.

The arrest warrant states that Fabian, told police Verk came over for a romantic dinner but the two got into a “heated argument”.

The argument, according to the affidavit, centered around an ex-girlfriend of Fabian’s.

A neighbor claims to have heard the fight and loud noises throughout the evening.

According to the document, Fabian used his friend Chris Estrada’s credit card to buy painting cloths on the night Verk disappeared. Similar style cloths were found in the shallow grave where Verk’s body was found.

Estrada was arrested Monday in Phoenix, charged with tampering with evidence by concealing a corpse. He has waived extradition and will arrive back in Texas in the next few weeks.

Fabian is facing the same charge although more charges are expected. His bond is set at $500,000.