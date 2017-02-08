CBS11[1]
Big 12 Conference To Withhold Share Of Baylor’s Revenue Distribution Pending Review

February 8, 2017 9:31 AM

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors voted to withhold 25 percent of future revenue distribution payments to Baylor University, pending the outcome of a third-party review of required changes to Baylor’s athletic department.

“The Board is unified in establishing a process to verify that proper institutional controls are in place and sustainable,” said University of Oklahoma president and Big 12 Conference Board of Directors chairman David Boren. “Effective immediately, the Conference is withholding 25 percent of Baylor’s share of any future revenue distribution until the proper execution of controls is independently verified.  By taking these actions the Board desires to ensure that the changes that were promised are actually made and that systems are in place to avoid future problems.  The proportional withholding of revenue distribution payments will be in effect until the Board has determined that Baylor is in compliance with Conference bylaws and regulations as well as all components of Title IX.”

Baylor was not included in the Board vote and will be responsible for all associated costs.

Baylor University Interim President David E. Garland released a statement on the Big 12 Board’s action Wednesday:

“Upon learning the scope and scale of the troubling incidents that occurred within our campus community through an independent investigation, Baylor University took unprecedented corrective actions that led to leadership changes within the University administration and athletic department and 105 recommendations to strengthen the safety and security of our students. No other university in the country has responded as aggressively and decisively as Baylor regarding incidents of sexual assaults on its campus.

“Under the University’s new leadership, Baylor has demonstrated a firm commitment to athletics compliance and integrity, increased awareness and prevention of sexual assault, implementation of Title IX best practices and providing comprehensive support services for any student in need of them. Baylor already had planned to hire an outside auditor to audit the implementation of our enhanced practices, and we welcome the Big 12 Conference’s request of an independent review. While the withholding of conference distributions is an unexpected financial event, we do not deem these actions to materially impact the overall financial position of the University. We pledge our full cooperation, and we will work with the Big 12 Conference to conduct the audit as expeditiously as possible.

“This third-party review at the request of the Big 12 Conference will provide an opportunity for us to demonstrate our progress to date and our ongoing commitment in establishing Baylor as a leading institution in athletics compliance and governance and for preventing and addressing sexual assaults on college campuses.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

The Big 12 voted to withhold a share of Baylor University’s revenue distribution while they review changes to the school’s athletics department.

The conference Board of Directors voted unanimously to withhold 25 percent of Baylor’s revenue distribution payments, pending a third-party review of required changes to Baylor’s athletics procedures and to institutional governance of its intercollegiate athletics programs, among other matters.

