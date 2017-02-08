Dallas City Council Rejects $800M Bond Package

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas City Council rejected a proposal to place a $800 million dollar bond package before voters in May.
The bond plan calls for enhancing streets, parks and municipal infrastructure.
“The priority for constituents still remains infrastructure (streets), and part of that infrastructure is public safety. We need to resolve that issue as much as we possibly can,” council member Carolyn King Arnold said Wednesday.
In a 10-5 vote, the council shot down a call to place a bond election before voters in May.
Instead, Mayor Mike Rawlings and the majority of council members advocated for a bond election in November. Widespread street repair and improvement would be financed with voter approval, and several council members believe a November election provides a better chance for voter support.
Rawlings and other Council members believe the city must plan for funding demands for the city’s police force, including possible finance assistance for the struggling Police and Fire pension fund.
