Dallas City Council Takes No Action To Fix Streets

February 8, 2017 11:48 AM By Matt Thomas
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Drivers in the city of Dallas will have to deal with bad roads at least through the end of this year.

The Dallas City Council called an emergency meeting Wednesday because it was the deadline to put a nearly $500 million bond package on the May ballot.

The meeting was adjourned without any action, meaning voters will likely be asked to vote on the street fixes in November.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings had feared a May vote could have resulted in the package being defeated.

“I think it’s imperative that the new City Manager understands our decisions and what we want in this, as opposed to just being handed a list and saying here it is…you go implement that” said Mayor Rwalings.

Some councilmembers wanted the May vote because people in their districts have been complaining about road conditions.

Also, T.C. Broadnax attended his first meeting in his new role as City Manager today.

