Dallas Police Need Help Finding Critically Missing Teen

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing teenager.
Isaiah Rahimi, 18, was last seen on February 7 at about 9:30 p.m. walking on foot in the 4900 block of Haverwood Lane in Dallas.
Authorities say Rahimi may be a danger to himself and others.
Rahimi is a Latin male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’02” tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue button down dress shirt, dark blue pants, and white Nike Aireforce One shoes.
If anyone has any information about the location of Isaiah Rahimi, they are asked to call 9-1-1 or the Dallas Police Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.
