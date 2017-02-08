Jerry On Romo’s Future: “It’s Just A Juncture That We Have To Address”

By: Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Fresh off the announcement that he’d made the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jerry Jones was in a pleasant mood when he joined Ben Rogers and Skin Wade on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday afternoon.

Jones discussed how gracious he was to be named a Hall of Famer and shared a few family stories in his life that made him grateful for the honor.

The Cowboys owner also dove into the Tony Romo waters when he was asked about his emotions regarding the team’s current situation at quarterback – a situation that is expected to result in a trade or release of his close friend and star quarterback.

“It’s no secret that I just think so much of him as a person and think so much of him as a player. The team we have, especially the offensive side of the ball was built for Tony. So this is what it is. It’s just a juncture that we have to address,” Jones said. “I don’t know how ultimately we will resolve this. Nobody should be alarmed because you don’t have all the answers. There are some issues here that you just got to see how the cards are played. But we’ll work through this. The main thing about it is we will work through it. We have a sound enough foundation together that on an individual basis we’ll get through this.”

105.3 The Fan’s Mike Fisher reported on Feb. 3 that all of the stories going around about where Romo would end up were false.

According to Fisher, Romo hasn’t taken the time to investigate the benefits and pitfalls of various NFL landing spots beyond Dallas and could still deem retirement as his best option.

