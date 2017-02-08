Madonna Faced Sharp Questions In Malawi Adoption Process

February 8, 2017 8:05 PM
LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) — Court documents in Malawi say Madonna was asked “uncomfortable questions” by a judge during the pop star’s successful application to adopt more children from the southern African country.

Judge Fiona Mwale detailed her reasons for letting Madonna adopt the 4-year-old twin girls in a ruling obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.

In the ruling announced Tuesday, the judge says she is aware of Madonna’s career and is satisfied that the singer has the children’s best interests in mind.

Mwale says she didn’t challenge Madonna on Malawi’s residency requirements for adoption, saying the country’s Supreme Court of Appeal had addressed the issue in the pop star’s previous adoption.

Madonna has two other adopted children from Malawi. She previously described reports of a new adoption process as “untrue.”

