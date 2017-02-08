Madonna Faced Sharp Questions In Malawi Adoption Process

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) — Court documents in Malawi say Madonna was asked “uncomfortable questions” by a judge during the pop star’s successful application to adopt more children from the southern African country.
Judge Fiona Mwale detailed her reasons for letting Madonna adopt the 4-year-old twin girls in a ruling obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.
I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️
In the ruling announced Tuesday, the judge says she is aware of Madonna’s career and is satisfied that the singer has the children’s best interests in mind.
Mwale says she didn’t challenge Madonna on Malawi’s residency requirements for adoption, saying the country’s Supreme Court of Appeal had addressed the issue in the pop star’s previous adoption.
Madonna has two other adopted children from Malawi. She previously described reports of a new adoption process as “untrue.”
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)