Man Indicted For Dallas Murder Added To FBI’s Most Wanted List

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI has added an accused Dallas murderer to the 10 Most Wanted List and is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Faustino Valdez is wanted in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Marisol Espinosa. The mother of three was last seen before leaving to go work at a hair salon in NorthPark Center just after Christmas in 2015. Three days after her disappearance, Espinosa’s SUV was found abandoned in the parking lot of a Pleasant Grove apartment complex. The doors were locked and her purse and belongings were still inside.

Espinosa’s remains were found under a bridge in southeast Dallas more than two months after she disappeared.

Valdez was the last person to have reportedly seen Espinosa and initially was very active in the search for her. While out searching with members of her family he told CBS 11 News how strange it was for her to simply vanish. “Without her telling anybody anything… no, she wouldn’t do this. It’s not like her,” he said.

It was shortly after that interview that Valdez disappeared. He was indicted for murder in Dallas County in April of 2016 and is believed to have fled to avoid arrest and prosecution. Investigators believe he may now be in Mexico.

Valdez is an Hispanic male who stands 5’8”, weighs approximately 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Valdez also has several tattoos on his chest, left shoulder and right shoulder.

Now that the 35-year-old has been added to the FBI Most Wanted List, a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Faustino Lara Valdez should can contact officials at 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit a tip online on the FBI tips and public leads page.

Authorities do consider Valdez armed and dangerous.

