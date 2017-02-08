Man Indicted For Dallas Murder Added To FBI’s Most Wanted List

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Man Indicted For Dallas Murder Added To FBI’s Most Wanted List

February 8, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: 10 Most Wanted, Faustino Valdez, FBI 10 Most Wanted List, Marisol Espinosa, Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI has added an accused Dallas murderer to the 10 Most Wanted List and is offering a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Faustino Valdez is wanted in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Marisol Espinosa. The mother of three was last seen before leaving to go work at a hair salon in NorthPark Center just after Christmas in 2015. Three days after her disappearance, Espinosa’s SUV was found abandoned in the parking lot of a Pleasant Grove apartment complex. The doors were locked and her purse and belongings were still inside.

Marisol Espinosa 2

Espinosa’s remains were found under a bridge in southeast Dallas more than two months after she disappeared.

Valdez was the last person to have reportedly seen Espinosa and initially was very active in the search for her. While out searching with members of her family he told CBS 11 News how strange it was for her to simply vanish. “Without her telling anybody anything… no, she wouldn’t do this. It’s not like her,” he said.

It was shortly after that interview that Valdez disappeared. He was indicted for murder in Dallas County in April of 2016 and is believed to have fled to avoid arrest and prosecution. Investigators believe he may now be in Mexico.

Valdez is an Hispanic male who stands 5’8”, weighs approximately 210 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Valdez also has several tattoos on his chest, left shoulder and right shoulder.

Now that the 35-year-old has been added to the FBI Most Wanted List, a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information leading to his arrest.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Faustino Lara Valdez should can contact officials at 800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit a tip online on the FBI tips and public leads page.

Authorities do consider Valdez armed and dangerous.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia