Matthews Scores 25th, Struggling Maple Leafs Beat Stars 3-1

TORONTO (AP) – Rookie sensation Auston Matthews scored his team-leading 25th goal and the scuffling Toronto Maple Leafs picked up a much-needed victory by beating the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Curtis McElhinney made 39 saves as the Maple Leafs won for the second time in six games (2-3-1). Struggling defensively of late, Toronto held the Stars to one goal after yielding 22 over the previous four games.
Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev also scored for the Maple Leafs, third in the Atlantic Division with 60 points.
Antti Niemi stopped 31 shots and Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas. The Stars haven’t won at Toronto since Dec. 23, 2008.
