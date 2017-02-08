CBS11[1]
McCollum’s Buzzer Beater Sends Blazers Past Mavs 114-113

February 8, 2017 5:25 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, C.J. McCollum, Dallas, Dallas Mavericks, NBA, Portland Trail Blazers

DALLAS (AP) – C.J. McCollum scored 32 points, the last two on a runner in the lane with 0.9 seconds left to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 114-113 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

McCollum’s shot capped a final minute in which the two teams traded leads six times and Dirk Nowitzki hit two clutch 3-pointers, the second a potential game-winner with 3.9 seconds left. McCollum scored Portland’s last seven points.

Damian Lillard added 29 points for the Blazers, who tied their season series with the Mavericks at 2-2 — each team winning twice on the others’ home floor.

Harrison Barnes had 26 points and Nowitzki 25 for Dallas.

The two teams, battling for the eighth and final playoff spot, see-sawed through a tense fourth quarter, trading 13-0 runs at one point. Portland led 101-89 before the Mavericks answered the Blazers’ run with one of their own.

Neither team led by more than two points after that.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

