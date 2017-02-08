Package Theft Victim: ‘He Didn’t Even Try To Hide His Face’

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DeSOTO (CBS11) – Package and mail theft is a crime that spikes around the holidays but authorities say it hasn’t let up in some North Texas neighborhoods.

“It’s very frustrating and I was so furious when I saw it on camera,” said DeSoto homeowner Gail Lofton.

Lofton said she ordered a package online and when it didn’t show up for several days, she got suspicious. She checked her security cameras and saw a thief helping himself.

“I can’t believe that someone would do that,” said Lofton. “He didn’t even try to hide his face.”

The video shows a car speed by the home, reverse and then a person steals a package off of the front door step.

Lofton serves on the community crime watch board and immediately reported the theft to police. She said she posted the video and pictures online to warn others and quickly found out that some of her neighbors had also been victims.

Police across North Texas have put out warnings about mail theft and identity fraud during tax season. She said she was fortunate that the thief didn’t get any personal information.

