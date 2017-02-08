CBS11[1]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Texas Senate Could Approve Sanctuary Cities Bill Today

February 8, 2017 6:16 AM
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – State senators could give final approval to a ban on sanctuary cities. Senate Bill 4 is up for one last vote this morning in Austin.

Senator Charles Perry of Lubbock introduced the bill that would deny state grant money to cities, counties and college campuses that refuse federal requests to hand over immigrants already in custody for possible deportation.

Perry said he proposed the bill because local officials were refusing to cooperate with U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

The legislation would also allow local district attorneys to decide whether or not to file a misdemeanor charge against any public official who violates the potential law.

Governor Greg Abbott labeled the bill an “emergency item” to speed up the process. He issused a statement Tuesday that said, –

“As governor, I will not tolerate sanctuary city policies that put the citizens of Texas at risk. Elected officials do not get to pick and choose which laws they will obey.”

The bill, which stalled in previous years, is now poised to clear the GOP dominated legislature and comes as President Donald Trump issues executive actions on immigration and continues to push for the building of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Even if the bill is approved today in the Senate approval, it must still clear in the state House.

