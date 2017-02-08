Wednesday’s Warrior: Deacon Hammond

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For this week’s Wednesday’s Warrior, we looked up the definition of the term half-hearted. Webster’s defines it as one who lacks spirit or interest. While the term applies to this week’s warrior, the definition, does not.

“The strongest person is him, (laughs) he’s been through more than any of us and he’s three months old,” said Deacon Hammond’s mother, Brittany.

Before Deacon was born, his mother and father received a diagnosis after a sonogram, twenty weeks in.

“When we were diagnosed with it they say, ‘you know, you can expect him to make it to young adult life.’ And we were like what?”

Dr. Lisa Roten with Cook Children’s Hospital says about 8 weeks into Brittany’s pregnancy, Deacon’s heart stopped developing fully.

He was diagnosed with Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart. Deacon is missing his left ventricle, which is what pumps blood to the heart.

“Deacon’s been doing great, and I think in part, that has to do with the positive outlook that his whole family has about everything,” said Dr. Roten.

And Deacon is staying positive, being loved on by big sister Olivia, despite the realities of what’s ahead.

“They told us he would need three surgeries within the first five years of life,” said Brittany.

Little Deacon already has scars from two surgeries, but he isn’t alone in the fight.

“We’re a team, there are times when she says I’m a source of strength, but there are times that, you know, I’m not. She is,” said Deacon’s father, Walter Hammond.

The family expects one more surgery within the next few years, and if no advancements are made for his syndrome, Deacon will eventually need a heart transplant. They will rely on fate, and their faith for the road ahead.

“We just knew he was gonna have a better purpose. That he’s here for a reason. That’s kind of how we’ve taken this whole journey.”

If you know a hero, or just someone making a difference in an exceptional way, we want to know about it. Share your story tips with us by emailing wednesdayswarriors@cbs.com.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)