1,700 Flights Canceled At New York Area Airports Due To Snowstorm

Authorities say nearly 1,700 flights have been canceled at New York City’s three major airports because of the powerful winter storm hitting the region.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says Newark International has the most cancellations with 607 as of 6:30 a.m.

Thursday, followed by 572 at LaGuardia and 508 at JFK for a total of 1,687 flights. The agency says that’s roughly 50 percent of the daily flights at the three airports.

Flight cancellations in the New York metro area and other northeastern states began Wednesday as the storm approached the region.

The storm is expected to dump more than a foot of snow on some parts of the New York City area by the end of the day.

The majority of flights have also been canceled at Philadelphia International Airport.

