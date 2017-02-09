Get In-Step At The Arthur Murray Dance Studio

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

GRAPEVINE (1080 KRLD) – The name Arthur Murray is synonymous with dancing and the man himself taught the likes of Eleanor Roosevelt and the Duke of Windsor to dance.

They opened the first Arthur Murray Dance Studio in 1925 and now there are more than 260 locations in 21 countries around the world.

“We have a lot of people who are newly dating, married, but then if you’re single we will just pair you with one of our instructors and they will take great care of you,” said manager of the Grapevine Arthur Murray Dance Studio, Bennett Stevens.

Doesn’t matter if you’ve never even stepped foot on the hard wood floor or how old you are, they can teach you to dance.

“You can come in, like I did, with no experience whatsoever. They start you out as a newcomer where you’re also with other newcomers,” said three-year student Erin Thomas.

They will teach you whatever dance steps you are looking to learn including the Foxtrot, Jitterbug, Ballroom dancing, Tango or they can get you ready for your wedding dance.

Dance lessons might just be better than couple therapy and much better exercise, too!

“In this day and age it is so hard to get away from technology. I’ve had I don’t know how many couples break into tears on my lessons and be like ‘we haven’t look at each other in the eyes for this long,'” Bennett added.

J.D. Ryan is dancing his way into Valentine’s Day at Arthur Murray Dance Studio… Around Town!