Bolden, Adrian Help No. 13 West Virginia Hold Off Oklahoma

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Freshman guard James Bolden scored a career-high 17 points in 10 minutes and No. 13 West Virginia survived an off-shooting night to beat Oklahoma 61-50 on Wednesday.
West Virginia (19-5, 7-4 Big 12) won for the first time ever at Oklahoma (8-15, 2-9) in five attempts and avenged an overtime defeat at the hands of the Sooners, who won 89-87 in Morgantown on Jan. 18.
The Mountaineers won despite shooting a season-low 37 percent from the field. West Virginia used its frenetic press to force 23 turnovers, 11 more than the Sooners committed in the previous meeting, and limited the Sooners to 33.3 percent shooting.
Kameron McGusty scored 11 points for the Sooners, who were so frazzled on offense that they burned all four of their timeouts by the 8:10 mark of the second half. Oklahoma lost its sixth straight game since its win at West Virginia and posted a season low for points.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)