Cardinals’ Palmer Says He’s Coming Back For Another Season

February 9, 2017 5:06 PM
Filed Under: Arizona Cardinals, Carson Palmer, Tony Romo

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Carson Palmer is coming back for a 15th NFL season.

The 37-year-old quarterback said in a statement he is “ready to get back to work and prepare for the 2017 season.

There had been speculation about Palmer and receiver Larry Fitzgerald for next season. Fitzgerald said last week he was returning.

Both Palmer and Fitzgerald agreed to a one-year contract extension last year.

