Enjoy National Pizza Day With Some Great Deals

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – February 9 is National Pizza Day, and several places across North Texas have deals and freebies that you can enjoy. Check out this list for some possible meal ideas.
Bertucci’s: Specialty party pizzas for $18.99. (Bertucci, Silano with Bacon, Meatball, Pollo Pepper & Onion, 4 Cheese with Sausage, and Craft Your Own 2 Topping + add a Cheese Party Pizza for $5.00.) Mention this offer when ordering. (Link)
Blaze Pizza: Buy one get one free when you sign up for ‘Take the Pledge’ online. Offer good through February 13. (Link)
Chuck E. Cheese: Take $2.00 off any large pizza with this printable coupon. (Link)
Domino’s: Celebrate with these pizza offers: one large three-topping pizza for $7.99, two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99, medium two-topping handmade pan pizzas for $8.99, XL one-topping Brooklyn-style pizza for $12.99.
Donatos: Order a large one-topping pizza for $10.99. (Link)
Hungry Howies: Score a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $7.99. (Link)
Marco’s: Save on pizza with the following offers: $3.00 off orders over $15.00, $5.00 off orders over $20.00.
Papa John’s: All month long, you can receive the following deals: 50 percent off regular price pizzas, 40 percent off online orders, XL three-topping pizza for $10.00.
Papa Murphy’s: Take advantage of one of these four great pizza deals: $2.00 off any large pizza (online only — select the deal and choose your location at this link for $2.00 off any large pizza now through March 31), all meat large pizza for $9.00, $3.00 off any family size pizza (online only — select the deal and choose your location at this link for $3.00 off any family size pizza now through March 31), Heartbaker Heart-Shaped Pizzas for $8.00, available February 6-14.
Peter Piper Pizza: Head to your nearest Peter Piper Pizza to take advantage of two special offers: large specialty pizza for $12.99, free drink with adult lunch buffet.
Pilot Flying J: Snatch a free slice of pizza. (Link)
Pizza Hut: As an Amazon Echo user, you can ask “Alexa, open Pizza Hut” or “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza” to receive 30 percent off your carryout or delivery order. (Link)
Round Table Pizza: Pair a large one-topping pizza with a two-liter soda for $19.99. (Link)
Thomas’: In honor of National Pizza Day, try the limited edition pizza-flavored bagels featuring tomato, garlic, onion, oregano, and basil seasoning. (Link)
Vocelli Pizza: You can score two pizza specials: $5.00 off orders over $20.00, $8.00 off orders over $30.00.