Furniture Giant IKEA Coming To North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Furniture giant IKEA announced it will build an enormous new store in a field at the southwest intersection of I-35W and North Tarrant Parkway.

It will fit in with what’s already gone up on North Tarrant Parkway. There are restaurants, a Costco and Target right across the street.

IKEA says its new store will be 289,000 square feet with 900 parking spaces and overall would cover 27 acres.

The proposed store would give the chain coverage across the Metroplex since they already have a store in Frisco and are building one in Grand Prairie.

The Fort Worth store would model 50 room settings, three model home interiors and feature play areas throughout the store for the kids. That makes area residents excited, and the fact it would about 500 jobs during construction and more than 250 jobs long-term makes city planners happy.

“Well I find it exciting, because I haven’t wanted to travel so far away to go see it and I’m pretty interested in shopping there,” said Frances Hauss, a North Fort Worth resident.

“You know that area is such a high growth area,” said Council Member Dennis Shingleton who represents the area. “So, it fits in so well with the high growth area with young families burgeoning school districts things like that.”

But that growth has caused a lot of headaches in north Fort Worth. Not the least of which is the nightmarish traffic with I-35W construction.

“Traffic is horrible on 35,” Hauss said. “Nobody wants to come visit me from Fort Worth now that I’ve moved up here.”

TxDOT said 126,000 vehicles a day crawl along the narrow, winding lanes of I-35W through miles of construction. Many side streets are congested as well.

So why would IKEA choose this site? Precisely because the City of Fort Worth and the State of Texas have been battling traffic for years and their work is about to pay off.

TxDOT said construction on that stretch of I-35W should be finished in fall of 2018 doubling the amount of traffic it can handle. IKEA is slated to open in summer of 2019. Making a north Fort Worth site much more attractive.

“It has some proximity to center city, downtown,” Shingleton said. “But it also has a great deal of transportation and infrastructure supporting it right now. And it certainly will as soon as I-35 is finished with.”

The city has built for growth too, adding several lanes onto North Tarrant Parkway, installing new utilities ahead of growth and even starting construction of a new police station not far from the IKEA site. All factors making the area attractive for big businesses.

“It’s been well over a year, maybe a year and half, that there’s been a negotiating process in finding a suitable site that they liked,” Shingleton said. “And I’m sure they’re pleased with this site.”

This will be the sixth IKEA store in Texas and the third one in the DFW area.

