George And Amal Clooney Expecting Twins

(CBSDFW.COM) – Move over Beyonce! There’s more celebrity twins on the way from actor George Clooney and his wife Amal.
“Beyonce is not the only superstar expecting twins. Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney,” announced Julie Chen on the CBS daytime show “The Talk.”
Chen added the twins are reportedly due in June.
The 55-year-old actor married his 39-year-old attorney wife in September 2014.
