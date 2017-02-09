CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Motley Scores 24; No. 6 Baylor Holds Off Oklahoma St. 72-69

February 9, 2017 5:25 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, Baylor, Big 12, College, Johnathan Motley, NCAA, Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Johnathan Motley scored 24 points to help No. 6 Baylor hold off Oklahoma State 72-69 on Wednesday night

The Bears led by 13 points with 4:13 to play, but Oklahoma State’s pressure defense made it a game. The Cowboys could have taken the lead in the final minute, but Baylor’s Jo Lual-Acuil blocked Jawun Evans’ layup. After Baylor’s Manu Lecomte made two free throws with 14 seconds to play, Evans and Phil Forte missed 3-point attempts that could have tied the game for Oklahoma State.

The Bears (21-3, 8-3 Big 12), who had lost their previous two games, trail conference leader Kansas by one game. Baylor also defeated the Cowboys 61-57 in Waco on Jan. 7.

Jeffrey Carroll scored 20 points and Evans added 16 for the Cowboys (15-9, 4-7). Oklahoma State had won five straight and were coming off an 82-75 win at then-No. 7 West Virginia .

