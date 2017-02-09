New Dallas Bishop To Officially Take His Post

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The celebration continues for a second day in Dallas on Thursday as the area’s newest bishop officially takes his post. Hundreds of Catholic leaders from as far away as Rome will be in town for the installation, kicking off with a 1:45 p.m. procession at Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe.
Following a special mass, Edward Burns will become the Dallas diocese’s eighth bishop. He was appointed by Pope Francis in December, and comes all the way from Juneau, Alaska.
The Catholic Diocese of Dallas began the installation rites on Wednesday with hundreds of priests, more than 50 bishops and three cardinals in attendance.
Burns stated that he is looking forward to taking on the role in Dallas, and feels humbled to have been chosen. He will lead a diocese that serves about 1.4 million people across nine counties.