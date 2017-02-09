New IKEA Store Proposed For North Fort Worth

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – There could soon be another IKEA store in North Texas, this time in north Fort Worth. The Swedish home furnishing company has submitted a proposal to city officials that would bring a new location to a 27-acre lot in the southwest corner of Interstate-35W and North Tarrant Parkway.

This would be the sixth IKEA store in Texas and the third one in the DFW area. There is currently an IKEA store in Frisco and another is scheduled to open in Grand Prairie later this year. IKEA also has stores in Houston and Round Rock, with another one opening summer 2019 in Live Oak.

If the Fort Worth proposal is approved, construction would begin in spring 2018 for a summer 2019 opening.

The store would sit about 10 miles north of downtown Fort Worth, in an area that has seen a lot of growth in the recent years, from shopping centers and restaurants to movie theaters and a hospital. The proposal calls for a 289,000 square foot building with some 900 parking spots. It will be designed in a similar architectural style to other IKEA stores worldwide.

“This proposed Fort Worth store would complement our Dallas-area presence in Frisco and soon in Grand Prairie by bringing family-friendly shopping experience even closer to customers in the western part of the Metroplex,” IKEA U.S. president Lars Petersson said.

In addition to home furnishings items, the proposed store also includes a supervised children’s play area and a restaurant that seats 325 diners. IKEA restaurants are known around the world for their Swedish specialties like meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates.

According to a news release, the new IKEA store would bring 500 jobs to the area during the construction phase. The location will then employ around 250 people when it opens. It will also provide a sales and property tax boost for the city’s government and schools.