Plano Animal Services Capture Stray Dog Responsible For Bites

February 9, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: Australian Cattle Dog, Bites, Plano Animal Services, stray dogs

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Animal Services captured one of the two stray dogs Thursday that was responsible for multiple reported bites throughout neighborhoods.

A pair of stray dogs in Plano remain on the loose eight months after they attacked a jogger. (Gabriel Roxas/Twitter)

A pair of stray dogs in Plano on the loose eight months after they attacked a jogger. (Gabriel Roxas/Twitter)

The stray dogs, nicknamed “Bonnie and Clyde,” have eluded officers for several months while residents have reported receiving bites from the dogs.

Animal Services said they received a call from a resident who reported the dogs were laying down in between houses.

Jamey Cantrell, director of Animal Services, along with several officers approached the dogs and were successful in using a net gun to capture one of the dogs, an Australian Cattle dog.

Animal services said the Australian Cattle dog’s capture was top priority because it was the one responsible for the reported bites.

The other dog, a white labrador mix, ran off and was not captured.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia