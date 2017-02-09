Plano Animal Services Capture Stray Dog Responsible For Bites

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Animal Services captured one of the two stray dogs Thursday that was responsible for multiple reported bites throughout neighborhoods.
The stray dogs, nicknamed “Bonnie and Clyde,” have eluded officers for several months while residents have reported receiving bites from the dogs.
Animal Services said they received a call from a resident who reported the dogs were laying down in between houses.
Jamey Cantrell, director of Animal Services, along with several officers approached the dogs and were successful in using a net gun to capture one of the dogs, an Australian Cattle dog.
Animal services said the Australian Cattle dog’s capture was top priority because it was the one responsible for the reported bites.
The other dog, a white labrador mix, ran off and was not captured.
