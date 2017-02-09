Twitter Struggles To Turn Headlines Into Cash

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Twitter Struggles To Turn Headlines Into Cash

February 9, 2017 8:49 AM
Filed Under: earnings, profits, revenue, social media, Twitter, Twitter handles, Twitter profile, Wall Street

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – Twitter is struggling to convert its headline omnipresence into cash, and its profit forecast sent investors scrambling before the opening bell Thursday.

The social media website says it expects between $75 million and $95 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a far cry from the $191 million Wall Street had been expecting, according to a survey of industry analysts by FactSet.

Company shares plunged 9 percent before the opening bell Thursday.

Twitter has become the megaphone at the White House, with Donald Trump sending broadsides and accolades, sometimes in rapid succession.

The response on Twitter has exploded, but that has not done anything to pump up profit numbers for the San Francisco company and growth, as it has been for years, is elusive.

Revenue growth has been stalled for more than two years.

And in a charged political and social environment, the company is balancing its position as a platform for free speech while curtailing hate speech and bullying.

This week, the company announced three additional measures to control rogue users, including identifying past abusers and banning them from using new Twitter handles.

Losses for Twitter Inc. swelled to $167 million in the fourth quarter, from $90.2 million in the previous year’s quarter, as revenue inched up 1 percent to $717.2 million.

The company topped analyst expectations with adjusted earnings per share of 16 cents in the fourth quarter, 4 cents better than expected, but that was overshadowed by its outlook.

Advertising revenue fell slightly to $638 million in the fourth quarter, and the company said tough competition and Twitter’s push to re-evaluate its product portfolio could affect future revenue growth.

The company didn’t offer a revenue forecast for the first quarter, but it said it expected advertising sales growth to continue to lag audience growth in 2017.

Shares of Twitter slumped $1.72 to $17 early Thursday. That stock price approached $25 last fall but has slumped since then.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia