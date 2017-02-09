Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Love is in the air on “Plugged In To DFW.”
Get inspired for Valentine’s Day with the help from event planner Tisha Holman. She sets the mood for romance in the comforts of your own home.
Marcus Paslay, executive chef and owner of Piattello Italian Kitchen, shows us how to make the perfect Valentine’s Day dessert — pistachio cake with chocolate ganache.
RECIPE: Pistachio Cake (Serves 12)
Cake Ingredients:
- 18 oz. Granulated Sugar
- 10½ oz. AP Flour
- 8 oz. Pistachios (Shelled, Roasted & Chopped)
- 1 Tbsp. Baking Soda
- 1 tsp. Baking Powder
- ½ tsp. Salt (Kosher)
- 2½ cups Buttermilk
- 5 oz. Unsalted Butter (Melted)
- 5 Eggs
- 2 tsp. Pure Vanilla Extract
Frosting Ingredients:
- 4 Tbsp. Unsalted Butter
- 6 oz. Bittersweet Chocolate
- ½ cup Sour Cream
- 1 tsp. Pure Vanilla Extract
- ¼ tsp. Salt (Kosher)
- 3 cups Powdered Sugar (Sifted)
- 1 Tbsp. (or as needed) Whole Milk (Room Tempature)
Garnish Ingredients:
- Pistachios (Shelled, Toasted & Chopped), as needed
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil, as needed
- Sea Salt, as needed
Cake Method:
- In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
- In a separate large mixing bowl, whisk together sugar, eggs, vanilla, buttermilk and melted butter.
- Combine the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir well.
- Pulse the pistachios in a food processor until the size of gravel.
- Fold the pistachios into the cake batter.
- Bake in silicone muffin molds with straight sides. Pour about 4 fl oz. (or two-thirds the way up the mold) of batter into each mold.
- Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Frosting Method:
- In a double boiler, melt together the chocolate, butter, vanilla and salt, making sure to mix well.
- Transfer mixture to a stand mixer fitted with a whisk and slowly incorporate the sugar, sour cream and milk.
- Once fully incorporated, run the mixer on high for about 30 seconds or until desired consistency is reached.
To Plate:
- Smear the frosting over the top of the cake and place on plate
- Sprinkle some pistachios and sea salt over the top
- Spoon a little extra virgin olive oil over the cake and around the plate.
Need the perfect spot for a marriage proposal? Reunion Tower can help with their ‘Love Is In The Air’ package. Averaging more than 700 proposals a year, Reunion Tower is one of the most iconic and romantic spots in Dallas. Click here to learn more.
Looking for love? Join ‘Love, Jenn‘ to celebrate National Singles Day and join her new matchmaking database for free. Where? Cocktails and Cupcakes at Knife Steakhouse Bar in Dallas on February 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.