CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Valentine’s Day

February 9, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: Dallas, Food, love, Marcus Paslay, National Singles Day, Piattello Italian Kitchen, Recipes, Reunion Tower, Tisha Holman, Valentine's Day

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Love is in the air on “Plugged In To DFW.”

Get inspired for Valentine’s Day with the help from event planner Tisha Holman. She sets the mood for romance in the comforts of your own home.

Marcus Paslay, executive chef and owner of Piattello Italian Kitchen, shows us how to make the perfect Valentine’s Day dessert — pistachio cake with chocolate ganache.

RECIPE: Pistachio Cake (Serves 12)

Cake Ingredients:

  • 18 oz. Granulated Sugar
  • 10½ oz. AP Flour
  • 8 oz. Pistachios (Shelled, Roasted & Chopped)
  • 1 Tbsp. Baking Soda
  • 1 tsp. Baking Powder
  • ½ tsp. Salt (Kosher)
  • 2½ cups Buttermilk
  • 5 oz. Unsalted Butter (Melted)
  • 5 Eggs
  • 2 tsp. Pure Vanilla Extract

Frosting Ingredients:

  • 4 Tbsp. Unsalted Butter
  • 6 oz. Bittersweet Chocolate
  • ½ cup Sour Cream
  • 1 tsp. Pure Vanilla Extract
  • ¼ tsp. Salt (Kosher)
  • 3 cups Powdered Sugar (Sifted)
  • 1 Tbsp. (or as needed) Whole Milk (Room Tempature)

Garnish Ingredients:

  • Pistachios (Shelled, Toasted & Chopped), as needed
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil, as needed
  • Sea Salt, as needed

Cake Method:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt.
  2. In a separate large mixing bowl, whisk together sugar, eggs, vanilla, buttermilk and melted butter.
  3. Combine the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir well.
  4. Pulse the pistachios in a food processor until the size of gravel.
  5. Fold the pistachios into the cake batter.
  6. Bake in silicone muffin molds with straight sides. Pour about 4 fl oz. (or two-thirds the way up the mold) of batter into each mold.
  7. Bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Frosting Method:

  1. In a double boiler, melt together the chocolate, butter, vanilla and salt, making sure to mix well.
  2. Transfer mixture to a stand mixer fitted with a whisk and slowly incorporate the sugar, sour cream and milk.
  3. Once fully incorporated, run the mixer on high for about 30 seconds or until desired consistency is reached.

To Plate:

  1. Smear the frosting over the top of the cake and place on plate
  2. Sprinkle some pistachios and sea salt over the top
  3. Spoon a little extra virgin olive oil over the cake and around the plate.

Need the perfect spot for a marriage proposal? Reunion Tower can help with their ‘Love Is In The Air’ package. Averaging more than 700 proposals a year, Reunion Tower is one of the most iconic and romantic spots in Dallas. Click here to learn more.

Looking for love? Join ‘Love, Jenn‘ to celebrate National Singles Day and join her new matchmaking database for free. Where? Cocktails and Cupcakes at Knife Steakhouse Bar in Dallas on February 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia