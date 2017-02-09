CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Williams, Gilder Lead Texas A&M Past Missouri 76-73

February 9, 2017 5:30 AM
Filed Under: Aggies, Basketball, College, missouri, NCAA, SEC, Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION (AP) – Robert Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, Admon Gilder scored 22 points and Texas A&M defeated Missouri 76-73 on Wednesday night.

The game was tied 65-65 with five minutes remaining when D.J. Hogg banked a shot high off the glass from about four feet, giving the Aggies a 67-65 lead. J.C. Hampton then stole the ball on the other end of the floor following an errant inbound pass and threw a perfect pass to a cutting Williams for the dunk and a 69-65 A&M lead with 4:19 remaining.

Minutes later Hogg, who’s struggled of late offensively, drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner to give A&M a 72-67 advantage with 3:10 remaining. Williams then added to his impressive night with a slam dunk in between defenders to make it 74-67 with 2:34 left.

Tonny Trocha-Morelos added 16 points for A&M (13-10, 5-6 Southeastern Conference).

Jordan Barnett, a transfer from Texas, led the Tigers (6-17, 1-10) with a game-high 23 points.

