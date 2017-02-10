13-Year-Old Uses Cell Phone To Scare Off Potential Kidnapper

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBS11) – Parents and neighbors in North Richland Hills are on alert after a quick-thinking boy had a close call with a possible kidnapper.

Neighbors near Little Ranch Road and Hightower Drive tell CBS11, it’s common along these streets to see kids walking or riding their bikes to school. Until now, they haven’t felt any reason to worry.

Police say a 13-year-old boy was riding his bike to school Thursday morning when a man in a pickup truck pulled up to him and asked if he needed a ride. The boy said, ‘no,’ but the driver got out of the truck and began to approach him.

That’s when the boy pulled out his cell phone from his backpack and tried to take photos of the man.

It was enough to prompt the man to get back in his truck and leave. Parents like Claudia Montoya say they’re impressed the boy did all the right things. She plans to teach her 4-year-old to follow his lead.

“Just like this 13-year-old boy, I’m going to encourage my son to do the same. You know, be aware; don’t trust everybody like I am or I do,” Montoya said.

The boy was able to get one blurry shot of the truck. It’s described as a grey Nissan Titan.

Police say the suspect is a white man with red hair and a red goatee with three visible round marks on his left cheek.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)