2nd Ellis Co. Constable Facing Criminal Charges, Sheriff Under Investigation

ELLIS COUNTY (CBS11) – Ellis County’s Precinct 4 Constable Mike Jones turned himself in after a grand jury indicted him this week on the felony charge.

The indictment accuses Jones of intentionally altering or concealing data in his iPhone that the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office requested as part of its criminal investigation into Jones’ activities.

Jones was indicted last year on a misdemeanor charge of abuse of official capacity for allegedly using his county owned phone for political and private purposes.

His chief deputy, Kenneth Singleton, is also charged with intentionally altering records in Jones’ case.

Both Singleton and Jones didn’t return calls by CBS11 seeking comment.

Jones’ isn’t the only elected official under investigation.

Ellis County’s Precinct 3 Constable Tyron Davis faces two misdemeanors: one involving requests for absentee ballots filed before he was elected last November.

The other charge, filed after Davis was elected, claims he was a licensed peace officer in campaign materials, when he wasn’t.

Davis entered office in January and has 270 days from then to obtain his peace officer’s license.

CBS11 called and left a message, but didn’t hear back Friday evening.

Ellis County Sheriff Johnny Brown is under criminal investigation by a special prosecutor from Montgomery County after a fight New Year’s Eve at a local restaurant.

Sheriff Brown declined comment.

His attorney, Richard Carter says Sheriff Brown was pleased to meet with the Ellis County grand jury this week and will make himself available if they need any additional information.

The sheriff has not been charged with a crime.

