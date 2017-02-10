Arlington Native Nominated For 4 Grammys

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington native and singer Maren Morris is nominated for four Grammys including Best New Artist, and there’s no bigger fans than her own parents.

Kellie and Scott Morris watched their daughter shine on many stages from the Fort Worth Stockyards to the Granada Theater in Dallas.

“You wouldn’t know it now by seeing some of her performances, but she was very shy,” said Kellie Morris. “To this day, when I see her perform I’m standing in the back just chewing my nails off.”

At 11-years-old, Maren Morris played at the what is now called Arlington Music Hall, and her mother knew she would become a star.

“That’s really how much I believed in her you know, god-given gift,” said Kellie Morris. “I just knew in my heart of hearts that she was going to go on and do great things.”

Maren’s parents will be flying to Los Angeles to watch her in one of her biggest performances to date at the Grammys.

“I can’t quite believe that I’m here and getting to hang out with my idol,” said Maren.

Karen said she credits her parents for their support.

“It’s cool to see all of the hard work that I’ve done and my parents have done in supporting me and driving me to all of my shows for a decade,” said Maren. “So to be going to the Grammys for the first time, it’s a total dream.

Whether it’s in Texas or at the Grammys, it doesn’t take away her parents’ nerves.

“I’m nervous, hoping that she wins something but still proud if she doesn’t because four nominations… that’s pretty crazy,” said Kellie Morris.

